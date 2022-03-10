Morgan Stanley Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $300.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $323.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.09. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

