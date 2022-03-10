Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $108.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.