Morgan Stanley Sells 244,573 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 239,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

