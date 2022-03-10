Morgan Stanley Sells 295,332 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.83 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

