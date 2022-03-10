Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 579 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 579 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $154,262.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MORN opened at $269.65 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
