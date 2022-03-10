Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 579 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 579 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $154,262.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $269.65 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

