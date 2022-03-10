MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOR. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of MOR opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. MorphoSys has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.