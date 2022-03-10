Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MCAAU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

