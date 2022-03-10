Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

