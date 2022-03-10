MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

NYSE MSCI traded down $12.99 on Thursday, hitting $475.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,552. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $403.60 and a one year high of $679.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

