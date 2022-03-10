M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $180.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $173.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $155,332,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,964,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,106,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

