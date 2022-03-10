Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

