Myles B. Mccormick Purchases 10,000 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,700 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

