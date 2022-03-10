Myles B. Mccormick Purchases 10,000 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,700 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.