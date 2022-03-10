N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VB traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $202.50. 3,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

