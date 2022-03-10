N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.24. 223,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,181. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.