N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $47.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $811.73. The stock had a trading volume of 840,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $936.91 and its 200 day moving average is $929.15. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

