N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.53. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

