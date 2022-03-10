N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 105,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,014. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

