Nabox (NABOX) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Nabox has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $965,484.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.76 or 0.06617094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,263.35 or 1.00089672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042165 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,277,165,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

