Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.35. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 12,401 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

