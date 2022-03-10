Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.10

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 41694223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,931. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $83,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Natera by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

