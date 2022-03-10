National Bank Financial Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.48.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
