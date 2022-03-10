National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Grid by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.68) to GBX 1,105 ($14.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $75.07 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

