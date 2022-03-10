Needham & Company LLC Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $535.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $399.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $380.91 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

