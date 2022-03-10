Needham & Company LLC Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $230.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $141.02 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

