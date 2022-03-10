NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

NEO stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 1,044,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,470. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

