Nestree Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $29.70 million and $2.86 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.86 or 0.99541262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00071866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021605 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00265158 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

