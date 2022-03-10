Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $340.67 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

