New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.34. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 39,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
