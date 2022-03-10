New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is Capital Square LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,111 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Square LLC owned 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 319,276 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after buying an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 770,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 533,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NRZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 61,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.