Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after acquiring an additional 751,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,690. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,104 shares of company stock worth $42,339,558. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.