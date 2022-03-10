Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.20. 1,306,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

