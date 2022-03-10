Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,351 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 1,072,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,951. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.45.

