Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.57. 1,503,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

