Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

