Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.95. 3,957,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,256. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

