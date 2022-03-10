Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,269 shares of company stock valued at $47,430,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $184.05 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.11 and a one year high of $190.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

