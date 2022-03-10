NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Up 1.1%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 97,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 150,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

