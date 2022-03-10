NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Up 1.1%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 97,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 150,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The stock has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)
