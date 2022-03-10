NFTb (NFTB) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, NFTb has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $10.63 million and $694,176.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.68 or 0.06575747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.61 or 1.00161581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041776 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

