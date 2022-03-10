NFTify (N1) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. NFTify has a total market cap of $513,558.46 and $32,951.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.98 or 0.06626670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.76 or 1.00003730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041920 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

