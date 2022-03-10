NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM opened at $14.83 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

