Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,926. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

