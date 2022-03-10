Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.10.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

