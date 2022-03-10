Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NCLTF opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. Nitori has a one year low of $136.31 and a one year high of $209.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.05.

Nitori Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

