Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NCLTF opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. Nitori has a one year low of $136.31 and a one year high of $209.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.05.
Nitori Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitori (NCLTF)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.