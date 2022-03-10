NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

