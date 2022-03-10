Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NRAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

