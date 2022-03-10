Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Receives C$13.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.83. The company has a market cap of C$551.27 million and a P/E ratio of -236.05. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -416.71%.

About Nomad Royalty (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.