NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €43.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.86 ($46.58).

Several research firms have commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NOEJ opened at €27.20 ($29.57) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.39. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €28.12 ($30.57) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($53.65). The company has a market capitalization of $866.66 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

