North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE NOA opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

