North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

