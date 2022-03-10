Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.